We Know Why Jesse L. Martin Left Law & Order

Jesse L. Martin, a distinguished actor and musician, is widely known for his portrayal of police captain Joe West in the superhero show "The Flash" and his role as NYPD Detective Ed Green in the "Law & Order" series. Martin's journey in the entertainment world began through Broadway with his debut in "Timon of Athens," and he further showcased his talents in "The Government Inspector." He solidified his status as a household name in the theatrical world during the 1990s after he took on the role of Tom Collins in the highly acclaimed musical "Rent." This version of the La Boheme story earned numerous accolades, including four Tony Awards, and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.

After years in theater, Martin decided to dive into TV and film acting. From 1999 to 2008, Martin assumed the role of Ed Green on "Law & Order," briefly stepping away during the close of the 2004-2005 season to participate in the cinematic adaptation of "Rent."However, Martin's stint on "Law & Order" concluded on April 23, 2008, as he handed over the reins to Anthony Anderson.

The actor had to leave "Law & Order" to return to theater. He told Entertainment Weekly, "It was pretty much time for me. I need to get back on stage before I get too scared to do it again. And with that schedule, it would be really difficult for me to ever really get to do anything like that."