Brad Carlton's Tragic Death On The Young And The Restless

Many soap opera fans recognize Don Diamont as Bill Spencer, one of the staple characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful." But prior to his start on that CBS soap, Diamont spent almost 25 years portraying Brad Carlton on "The Young and the Restless." Previously seen as Carlos Forenza on "Days of Our Lives," Diamont slowly worked his way to becoming a fan favorite on the soap. That's why viewers were shocked and confused when Diamont was fired from "The Young and the Restless" and Brad suddenly died in a tragic accident in 2009, per Soaps In Depth.

Brad was first introduced on "The Young and the Restless" as the Abbott family gardener who took an interest in Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). They got married after Brad was given a job at Jabot Cosmetics, but he had an affair with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) while Traci was away. Brad continued to jump from one relationship to another, but most of the time he returned to Traci; they even had a daughter together during their second marriage, Colleen Carlton (Tammin Sursok). Despite Brad's legacy left on "The Young and the Restless," both his and Colleen's stories would end in similar tragedies.