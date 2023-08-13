A Look At The Time Chip And Joanna Gaines Briefly Met Taylor Swift

As mentioned, Chip and Joanna Gaines have opened up about their brief encounter with Taylor Swift during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Chip provides the context for the story, setting the scene at Time Magazine's Time 100 Gala in 2019, an event hosting some of the most influential celebrities. "Everyone's mingling. There was The Rock, Martha Stewart. We were in awe. We were two kids from Waco, Texas." Joanna pipes in, adding, "What the heck are we doing here?"

Then, Chip picks the story back up. "And when you're sitting next to The Rock, and you see him gasp about this amazing creature, we were just like, 'Who in the world — who came in?' We weren't even paying attention. Taylor Swift rolls in. She kind of catches eye contact with, I thought, me. But Jo swears to this day it was her. This is true. And she goes like this to us," he says, making a heart shape with his hands.

Being in a big audience, Joanna explains that they were convinced that Swift was making the gesture at someone else, so they initially looked over their shoulder until they realized the superstar was potentially engaging with them. "It made our day. We were thrilled. We were smitten," Chip explains.