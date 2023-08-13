A Breakdown Of The Drama Surrounding Kelly Clarkson's Iconic Since U Been Gone Song

Kelly Clarkson transformed herself from "American Idol" winner to a global pop sensation, and in 2004, she released one of her most recognizable songs: "Since U Been Gone." The track was featured on Clarkson's second album, "Breakaway," and topped the Billboard charts in 2005. Likewise, it won Clarkson a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance at the 48th annual awards in 2006. In a statement released before "Since U Been Gone" hit the airwaves, Clarkson revealed that she requested the song's producers, Max Martin and Dr. Luke, to make it less pop and more rock.

However, in 2013, legendary record producer Clive Davis made a shocking claim and said that Clarkson initially did not want "Since U Been Gone" on "Breakaway." Davis disclosed this information in his memoir "The Soundtrack of My Life." Davis began running RCA Records in 2004. Clarkson was signed to the label after winning "American Idol," and the two notoriously clashed, with Clarkson revealing to Variety in 2017 that this started when Davis ridiculed her songwriting skills for "Because of You."

That said, People reported that Clive wrote in his memoir that when he spoke to Clarkson about including "Since U Been Gone" on her album, he had "a very tough conversation, and it didn't get any easier when Kelly burst into hysterical sobbing." When this news came to light, Clarkson did not stay quiet.