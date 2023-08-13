Donald And Ivanka Trump Have A Transactional Relationship, According To Mary Trump

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle, laying bare in public settings and in interviews what she sees as the truth behind the former president's motivations and actions.

During one interview shortly after the 2022 legal probe into the January 6 riots, Mary Trump shared her thoughts regarding how Trump's daughter Ivanka had given her testimony. At the time, when asked under oath about whether or not she believed that the 2020 election had been rigged, Ivanka answered that she "accepted" the fact that the results of the election had been legitimate (via Huffington Post). This statement was in clear opposition to Trump's long-held position that he in fact won the election and that it was stolen from him.

Ivanka's exact words had been, "I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying," referring to Barr stating that there had been no election fraud, and that Donald Trump lost the election legally and indisputably. Trump, at the time, was not happy about what his daughter had said on the stand, and Mary Trump says that his response to the situation amounted to him accusing his golden child daughter of committing perjury.