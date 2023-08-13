How JFK And Jackie Kennedy's Marriage Changed After Son Patrick's Death

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were married just over 10 years, a relatively short span of time considering the tragedies the couple experienced. On August 7, 1963, the couple's second son, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, was born 5.5 weeks premature at Otis Air Force Base. Patrick had difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with hyaline membrane disease (now renamed respiratory distress syndrome). At the time, there weren't a lot of treatment options available.

JFK traveled with Patrick when he was he was transferred to Boston Children's Hospital, while Jackie stayed behind to recover from her c-section. Before they left, Jackie held her baby's hand while he was in an incubator. The president tried to be optimistic about the situation. Their older son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., had trouble breathing at birth. Air was manually blown into his lungs to assist breathing.

Sadly, Patrick's breathing difficulties were more significant, and he died after 39 hours while JFK held him.Jackie remained in the hospital for a week, and the president spent considerable time visiting and grieving with her. When Jackie was discharged, she and JFK held hands as they walked to their car. This gesture demonstrated a shift in their dynamic. "Prior to this, they were much more restrained and less willing to express their close, loving relationship while out in public," Secret Service agent Clint Hill wrote in his memoir, according to Steven Levingston's book, "The Kennedy Baby" (via The Salt Lake Tribune). "The loss of Patrick seemed to be the catalyst to change all that."