Maintaining The British Royals' Castles Is A Costly Expense

It's a castle, so upkeep is bound to be expensive, but just how costly might surprise you. Especially considering that the British royal family owns quite a lot of estates. It's unlike the fairy tales where the king and queen have just one palace to maintain. Instead, the British royal family owns 30 homes. Not all are castles, but they are close enough; one (Buckingham Palace) has 78 bathrooms alone. And you know a speck of dust or the tiniest splotch of toothpaste simply won't do. Staff are enlisted to help keep the castles sparkling.

Hello! magazine reports that the "master of the household," who is responsible for the housekeeping and kitchen staff as well as handling event management, makes a six-figure salary annually. But the employees they oversee are often paid much less, with cleaners reportedly earning as little as £11,300 (14,386.65 USD) to begin with, for instance. However, when you consider that there are around 800 cleaners employed to take care of royal residences like Buckingham Palace, that relatively small wage adds up.

Paying for staff to sweep the carpets — yes, sweep, "lest royal ears are offended by vacuum cleaners," as the 2011 documentary "Royal Servants" detailed (via Hello! magazine) — as well as clean windows, prepare meals, and the list goes on, can be quite expensive. Plus, you must consider that the grounds also require regular maintenance, like one of Windsor Castle's most prized features — the secret garden. And that's just the day-to-day upkeep.