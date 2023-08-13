Hallmark's Katrina Bowden Has Big Soap Opera And Sitcom Connections

One of Katrina Bowden's earliest jobs as an actor was playing mean-girl Britney on two episodes of "One Life to Live," so it's only fitting the actor made a return to the soap opera world years later. In January 2019, Bowden made her debut as Florence "Flo" Fulton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." When she was offered the role, she jumped at the chance. "I've done so much comedy in my life that getting to sink my teeth into something dramatic, I thought, would be really challenging," the star explained to Soap Opera Digest.

And there was plenty of drama. While viewers weren't always fans of Flo, they did ship her romance with Wyatt, played by actor Darin Brooks. "Katrina is such a sweetheart," Brooks told Soap Hub. "She got thrown into the story with Wyatt and Sally and the baby-stealing. I felt like maybe her character wasn't given enough time for the audience to get behind her as much as they could have."

After 225 episodes, Bowden bowed out of "The Bold and the Beautiful," leaving fans to wonder if she and Flo would be returning any time soon. Executive producer Brad Bell has shared he would be open to having both the actor and the character return, but Bowden isn't making any promises. On a late 2022 Instagram post, the star answered a commenter who asked about the soap, and if she was coming back: "I don't know! No plans to right now but always love my BB family and miss them."