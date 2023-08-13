Why Chip And Joanna Gaines Almost Lost The Opportunity To Be On Fixer Upper

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are synonymous with "Fixer Upper." Could you imagine another couple hosting the super-popular HGTV show? Well, there certainly could have been two entirely different people renovating homes in the Waco area had Joanna not been able to get her husband on board. In the duo's book, "The Magnolia Story," Joanna detailed how Chip immediately denounced "Fixer Upper" as a scam.

Though the show was little more than an idea at the time, Katie Neff, a producer, called Joanna out of the blue and pitched it as a unique home renovation concept because the hosts would also be a married couple. Joanna shared how Neff said, "You and your husband work together, not only do you sell homes, but you also flip and renovate them." We can just see Joanna excitedly bringing up the opportunity to Chip at the dinner table.

She was likely thrilled that Neff had found them through pictures of Joanna's designs featured on a popular blog. But Chip wasn't as eager as his wife, telling her simply, "Don't call them back." Chip confessed how high school colleagues had once been part of a scam regarding modeling headshots that cost them thousands of dollars. Afraid of being promised great things that were never to be delivered, he thought they should pass.