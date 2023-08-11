All The Details About Prince William's Unusual College Experience

Prince William's college experience was exceptionally unusual in that a lot of it was actually pretty ordinary. Living in a flat with roommates? Check. Washing dirty dishes and cooking? Check. Fish and chips, beans on toast, and dirty socks on the floor? Check. While this may sound like a typical college experience, the fact that Prince William is a future king and a member of the most famous royal family in the world does raise some eyebrows. Shouldn't he have a butler attending to his every need, living at a palace, and wearing a crown to his classes?

Of course, we can't forget about William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who he met at college. Looking back at the fateful moment during their engagement interview, Catherine remembered being overcome with nerves. "I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off feeling very about meeting you," she shared. It seems safe to say those first impressions stuck.

Sure, William was no stranger to a royal title, had a beyond famous family, and called the queen "Grannie," but for the most part? He was a relatively relatable student — emphasis on "relatively." Grab your fanciest cuppa or some instant ramen and join us as we break down the most unusual aspects of Prince William's college experience.