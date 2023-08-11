Ivanka Trump's Summer Of Fun Continues In New Video From Mets Batting Cages

Considering how much backlash she endured after taking on a role as one of her father's senior advisors, it's no surprise that Ivanka Trump has changed in almost every way since her White House exit. The former first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, were heavily criticized after being gifted high-ranking positions for which political commentators and the American public alike didn't believe they were qualified.

As author Jill Filipovic argued in an interview with NPR, the businesswoman was essentially utilized to put "a pretty face, and a palatable face on what's a very, very ugly and very misogynist administration." However, amidst her father's mounting legal issues, Ivanka is nowhere to be found. Instead, she's been enjoying a summer filled with family fun, including a trip to the Mets batting cages where she showed off her impressive skills.

"Pre-game warm up with @polarpete20 and @bnimmo24 was Amazin' ! Let's Go Mets!" the former first daughter wrote in the caption of the clip. She and Kushner are known to be huge Mets fans, with Page Six reporting on the couple's sweet PDA at the game, which they attended alongside their two young sons. Evidently, Ivanka isn't letting her father's legal woes rain on her parade.