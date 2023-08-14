Why Chelsea Clinton Once Called Out Jay-Z In Defense Of Beyonce

Childbirth can be a transformative experience in more ways than one. Of course, taking care of a newborn often completely flips your life upside down. And while everybody knows that it's a difficult process that every parent has to go through, few truly understand the mental strains of being a new parent. While learning the ropes and understanding your child's needs, you also have to deal with stressors like hospital bills, childcare expenses, postpartum depression, and the additional anxiety that comes with not knowing if you're doing the right thing.

And to top it all off, you're adjusting to what happens to your body after you give birth. Many birth givers don't like to talk about how their postpartum body impacts their mental state because they feel uncomfortable or they're made to believe it's shallow to focus on these things when you have a newborn. Learning to love your postpartum body can be difficult for everyone but for a megastar like Beyoncé, there's immense pressure to get their old body back.

So, she chronicled her journey while preparing for Coachella in her documentary, "Homecoming." In one scene, the "Halo" singer seems chuffed about fitting into an old outfit after all her hard work, so she video-chats her husband, Jay-Z, to share her happiness, and he gives a lukewarm reaction by simply saying, "Alright!" a few times. At the end of the clip, a disappointed Beyoncé says, "Alright, just had to share." Chelsea Clinton wasn't impressed with Jay-Z's reaction.