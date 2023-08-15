Melania Trump Was Miffed When This Magazine Refused To Feature Her On Its Cover

Before becoming a First Lady, Melania Trump found success as a model. She has graced several magazine covers, including that of Harper's Bazaar Bulgaria and Vanity Fair Italy. In 2005, she was even profiled on the front of Vogue, showcasing her stunning white satin Christian Dior wedding gown. British Vogue would also dub her luxurious garment "Dress of the Year." Yet, oddly enough, after Melania and her husband, Donald Trump, entered the White House, she was not featured on the prestigious publication's cover as other First Lady's had.

According to the often elusive Be Best founder, the snub was intentional, suggesting Vogue purposefully singled her out. Additionally, a seemingly rocky relationship between Melania and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour could also be at the center of Melania's lack of features in the magazine. No matter the reason, the affluent wife was not pleased with how her association with the outlet had seemingly soured over the years.