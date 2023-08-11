The Cast Of Suits & Their Real-Life Partners

Few television shows get a second life like "Suits" did. The legal drama, synonymous with a slew of iconic characters (most notably the starring showman Harvey Specter), witnessed a resurgence in popularity over a decade after it premiered in 2011. This welcome development came following the series' shift from its USA Network homebase to Netflix, where it climbed the charts to smash new records.

In 2023, "Suits" was at the top of the game among acquired shows with an impressive watch time of 3.14 billion minutes, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Of course, this milestone could have been catalyzed by a number of factors, including the royal uptick in attention certain cast members have experienced in recent times. (No points for guessing who takes the cake!)

Over its eight-year run and beyond, "Suits" is known as much for its thrilling plots as it is for the eclectic characters and romances involved. While we all fell in love with Mike and Rachel (not to mention Harvey and Donna), the "Suits" stars' off-screen relationships are just as dynamic as their characters'.