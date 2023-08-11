Tragic Details About Suzanne Somers

The odds were stacked against Suzanne Somers from the very beginning. She has spoken at length about her father's alcoholism and how it affected her early life, recounting her story in a memoir titled "Keeping Secrets." "I remember being berated over and over again as a child ... 'You're nothing, you're stupid, you're hopeless, you're worthless, you're a piece of crap.' And I believed it," she told Closer Weekly.

Somers also witnessed her father's physical abuse of her mother and eventually stood up to him when she was 16. "[H]e punched my mother in the breast and knocked her down to the floor. I picked up my tennis racket and, with all my might, I brought it down on his head. ... I'm absolutely powerless, and he was a champion prizefighter, but I did give him a concussion." Somers recalled.

The actor said the experience, while terrifying, taught her something she would carry with her throughout her life and career. "We all have moments where your life can fall apart, or you can use it like judo — using forward energy to win, making the negative work for you," she told Good Morning America. And she would need that energy to endure the many obstacles to come.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.