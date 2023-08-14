What Happened To Do Amore Jewelry After Shark Tank?

As the philosopher Beyoncé once said, "If you like it then you should've put a ring on it." But considering that rings are such a high-stakes purchase, it's super easy to make mistakes when buying your engagement ring. With that in mind, one small business is stepping in to make sure that your special moment is perfectly crafted — and sustainable. Founded in 2014, Do Amore Jewelry is a humanitarian ring company. All of their jewelry settings are made from recycled metals, and their diamonds are ethically sourced from around the world.

Founder Krish Himmatramka aimed to launch a business that was socially impactful as well as profitable. So he founded Do Amore, where each ring purchased directly contributes to drinking water access in underdeveloped countries. This was inspired by his own experiences in India, where he was struck by the lack of clean water available. With this humane business model under his belt, Himmatramka entered season 13 of "Shark Tank."

In his pitch, Himmatramka explained how it works: couples can customize their own ring on the website and then track their purchase's impact around the globe. In the years since their launch, 20.5% of Do Amore's profits have gone towards this mission, he told the Sharks. With rings at a variety of price points, every purchase is a contribution — no matter how big or how small. The small business owner sought one investor's help growing Do Amore, but did the Sharks accept his proposal?