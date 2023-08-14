What You Never Knew About The Young And The Restless Star Peter Bergman

Peter Bergman is perhaps one of the most well-known soap opera patriarchs on television over the last 50 years. From his first role on "All My Children" to his long-running stint as Jack Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," Bergman has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood. He has also received countless nominations and won many awards, making him one of the most recognized actors on "The Young and the Restless."

However, acting was not Bergman's first career choice when he was growing up. Bergman was born on a Naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and since he was in a military family, he moved around a lot as a child. He originally wanted to attend college for English, but tried out for a theater group in high school and decided that acting was the way forward. He moved to New York after high school and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before starting his career in acting.

Despite the number of wives that Jack Abbott has had on "Y&R," Bergman has been married to his real-life partner Mariellen since 1985. They have one daughter and one son together, and they reside in California. Bergman might be living the dream now, but his road to the top was not without a few funny stories and key twists of fate.