Bobby Berk Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of His Beloved Dad

"Queer Eye"'s Bobby Berk is now free to use his platform for political and social awareness, but as a boy growing up in rural Missouri, he wasn't even free to speak out about his sexuality. His conservative church held extremely anti-LGBTQ+ views, preaching that gay people were an evil sin against God. "I left home at 15 for a bunch of reasons, but the biggest was that I was gay and I didn't feel I could come out in my small town," he told The Scott Brothers in an interview. "I was already hearing that I was never going to be anything, that I was wrong, and that I was broken."

Berk moved to New York where, after a series of failed jobs, he launched his own design company in 2006. His career trajectory shot up from there and led to his becoming one of the new Fab Five of the "Queer Eye" revamp. Better still, Berk has resumed a loving relationship with his family and had made his peace with his father long before Jerry Berk's passing. "Things are great now. We reconciled years ago," Berk said in a 2020 interview with Attitude. "They just needed some time to figure out what they believed without the church."

