Why Princess Beatrice Is Often Seen As More Relatable Than Other Royals

As a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and niece of King Charles III, Princess Beatrice's childhood was worlds away from most people's experiences. Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, lived with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, at the opulent Royal Lodge, where they could roam the vast garden and play on swings marked with their names. Despite this lavish life as a royal child, Beatrice isn't a working royal, so she doesn't receive money from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. Instead, Beatrice works as a vice president at Affiniti, an artificial intelligence company.

In addition, based on the variety of life experiences she's had, Beatrice maintains a reputation as "a relatable princess," in the eyes of Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent. "Beatrice is a stepmother, who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with the trauma of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer," Bond explained to OK! (via Woman and Home). "It makes her much more accessible. She seems to be universally liked."

Starting in 2013, Beatrice became the patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. When she learned she had dyslexia, she recalled, "It was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't. And that's something that's really, really important to me," Beatrice informed Hello! in 2021. "I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing."