The Rumor Tom Cruise Wants People To Stop Believing About Him

Tom Cruise is certainly no stranger to the rumor mill. The combination of the actor's A-list status and mysterious disposition has intrigued and inspired the world of celebrity gossip for decades. Still, despite how well-acquainted the movie star may be with having his name in the tabloids, that doesn't mean that he finds it easy to ignore every rumor he hears about himself.

The longtime actor has been gracing our screens since 1981, and while he's known for doing his own stunts and playing the role of the quintessential action hero, he's also found himself in the spotlight thanks to some big controversies over the years, like his high-profile romances and affiliation with the Church of Scientology.

Still, since Cruise doesn't frequently address rumors about himself, we don't know which ones, in particular, get to the star. In the wake of press for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," however, we've got a chance to see a bit more of Cruise playing himself than we typically do. And, he's taken this opportunity to squash one rumor that he really doesn't like — the rumor that he is difficult on set.