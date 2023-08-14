The One Time Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt Sorry For Kate Middleton

Ever since Meghan Markle came into the fold, royal watchers were excited to see how she'd get on with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and many hoped that the two would become the best of friends. Sadly, that didn't happen, and Meghan soon realized that royal life wasn't going to work for her. As Kate Middleton has spent her married life preparing to take on the role of queen one day, Meghan, at times, seemed cast in the same shadow as her husband, Prince Harry, the "Spare." And so, Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior working members of the royal family to seek out a life that was better suited for them, and their family, ultimately causing a major disconnect between the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

Almost everything that Kate and Meghan choose to do is different, including the way that they have approached tradition. For example, each time that Kate has given birth, she has officially introduced each one of her children to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London within hours of giving birth. As it turns out, a source told Page Six that Meghan "felt sorry" for Kate having to abide by these particular traditions, as many prominent royals, including Princess Diana, did before her. Meghan was so against this, in fact, that she and Harry released a statement about their plans, which greatly differed from what Kate and William did after welcoming Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.