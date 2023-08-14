Which Of The Original Couples From TLC's 90 Day Fiance Are Still Together?

As fellow reality TV addicts can attest, not every contestant who participates in a reality dating show finds their perfect match. Even the couples that do manage to navigate the drama and make it until the end of the season don't always last long after the cameras stop rolling.

The chaotic first season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" had many people placing bets on just how long (or short) their relationships would last. The popular dating experiment allows long-distance lovers to test the waters in person before either getting hitched or returning to their home country. With all the drama and awkward moments happening in each episode of Season 1, we were pretty sure the majority of these pairs would be joining the now-very long list of "90 Day Fiancé" couples that didn't make it down the aisle.

You'll be happy to know that, despite all the drama we saw during the first season of the show, all these couples from Season 1 are still married. Here's more about them and their journeys.