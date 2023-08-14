Which Of The Original Couples From TLC's 90 Day Fiance Are Still Together?
As fellow reality TV addicts can attest, not every contestant who participates in a reality dating show finds their perfect match. Even the couples that do manage to navigate the drama and make it until the end of the season don't always last long after the cameras stop rolling.
The chaotic first season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" had many people placing bets on just how long (or short) their relationships would last. The popular dating experiment allows long-distance lovers to test the waters in person before either getting hitched or returning to their home country. With all the drama and awkward moments happening in each episode of Season 1, we were pretty sure the majority of these pairs would be joining the now-very long list of "90 Day Fiancé" couples that didn't make it down the aisle.
You'll be happy to know that, despite all the drama we saw during the first season of the show, all these couples from Season 1 are still married. Here's more about them and their journeys.
Paola and Russ made their differences work
Season 1 of "90 Day Fiancé" aired all the way back in 2014. Surely there's no way that the OG couples managed to live peacefully together once the season ended, especially after all the tears and fights that broke out. Yet the five couples that pioneered the very first season of the show have defied the odds and proved the naysayers wrong.
Russ and Paola Mayfield, perhaps one of the least stable couples from Season 1, were often butting heads due to their opposing lifestyles and personalities. Paola's bold makeup, blunt personality, and slightly revealing clothing had viewers (and Russ' family) quickly dubbing her as a flamboyant fashionista. Who could forget the looks Paola's outfits would receive from Russ' side of the family? On the other hand, Russ was seen as the more laidback, conservative half of the couple who didn't seem that excited about Paola's lifestyle. This sparked quite a few arguments between him and his soon-to-be wife.
Since the season concluded, their marriage has had its ups and downs. In 2021, the couple took a break and sought therapy to help rebuild their relationship (via People). But it seems that opposites really do attract because Russ and Paola continue to make their differences work. They now have a son named Axel who Paola frequently posts about on her Instagram.
Louis and Aya's family is growing
Louis and Aya Gattone of Season 1 now have two more sons to add to the two Louis had from a previous relationship, according to a sweet Mother's Day post on his Instagram account. "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing wife and mother @ayagattone," Louis wrote to his wife. "The four boys are lucky to have you in their lives (both as Step-mom to the two oldest and obviously Momma to the two youngest). All the boys love you and appreciate everything you have done and will continue to do. Thank you for everything."
The couple faced all sorts of trouble during their run on "90 Day Fiancé." Louis' problematic ex-wife expressed concern about Louis having children with Aya, Aya wanted to live in the Philippines, and we can't forget how Louis was late on the day of their wedding. Still, the Gattones got through it, and we're so happy to see that they are stronger than ever. The two remain happily married today and love sharing humorous updates of their big family on social media.
Alan and Kirlyam have two sons
While we all have our opinions on who the best and worst couples from "90 Day Fiancé" are, it's not a stretch to call Alan and Kirlyam Cox one of the sweetest, least problematic couples from the show. People quickly fell in love with them, although there were some who were concerned about how young Kirlyam was when she and Alan first met.
According to a video posted on Kirlyam's YouTube channel, she was eleven years old when she met Alan. He'd come to Brazil as a missionary for the Latter Day Saints movement. However, it wasn't until Kirlyam was twenty that the two began to view one another romantically. They contacted each other for a while before deciding to give their relationship a test run in the States, which we all got to witness on "90 Day Fiancé."
They've remained together since, even introducing two sons into the world. The Cox family was so well-received that they were invited back to be one of the couples featured in the spinoffs "90 Day Fiancé: What Now?" and "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined."
Mike and Aziza are facing legal troubles
The final pair to pull through the "90 Day" experience are Mike and Aziza Eloshway. There were a lot of red flags that went up during their time on the show that had viewers wondering if these two were actually going to make it. Fans will remember the cringe-inducing moment when an impatient Mike started dropping hints that he wanted to become intimate with Aziza, a feeling that clearly was not mutual at the time. Mike was also worried that Aziza was only marrying him to get a green card so she could live in the U.S. and would dump him the first chance she got.
The obstacles these two faced were many, but they got over those hills and have been going strong. They had their first child, Olivia Joan, in 2019. However, it hasn't all been sunshine and paradise for Mike and Aziza since the show ended. In June 2023, InTouch Weekly reported Mike was indicted for child pornography possession. The couple has deactivated and set their social media accounts to private since the disturbing news broke, leaving many to question the current state of their marriage.