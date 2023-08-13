Royals Who Have Worn The Exact Same Dress As Another Royal

Living in the land of apple pie, fireworks, and presidential elections, Americans have long had a fascination with the trappings of the Old World — that faraway land that is known for its rich culture, ancient castles, and continued reverence for the monarchy. Specifically, Americans have long pined after the glitz and glamor of royal fashion.

From the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding to the socialite chicness of their streetwear, it's hard to tear your eyes away from the sparkly goings-on of those kings and queens from across the pond. However, royal fashion might very well appear more charming to us on the outside than it feels to those actually locked inside the institution.

With strict rules in place, many royal women from across different monarchies have accidentally found themselves repeating an outfit that has already been debuted by one of their own. That's right — commoners are not the only ones who, from time to time, have to cope with that dreaded feeling of coming face-to-face with a fashion copycat. Don't believe it? Let's take a look at some of the most obvious moments of royal twinning.