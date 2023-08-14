Donald Trump Is A Fan Of The Property Brothers. Is The Feeling Mutual?

It stands to reason that a man whose business is buildings would enjoy seeing other people renovating them. Former president Donald Trump, famed first for his hotel and casino ventures and then for his stint in the White House, was apparently a fan of a certain HGTV show during his administration. Back in June 2017, then-White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire shared an interesting photo on Twitter showing a TV screen aboard a famous aircraft. "FYI: the TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record "Property Brothers," Lemire wrote.

The news was met with mixed reactions. "I will never watch that show again," one person declared. Another tweeted it was "the first and only Trump thing I could ever give a thumbs-up to," though they suspected the show was actually being watched by the president's crew. A respondent joked about the former first family's taste: "Probably so the Trumps can understand that gold isn't appropriate for all furnishings." Another snarked, "Good to know he's doing his best to stay current on the big news of the real estate industry."

Being on the DVR schedule of the commander-in-chief of the United States would seem to be a huge compliment. But how did Jonathan and Drew Scott really feel about it?