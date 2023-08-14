Did Michael Weatherly And Mark Harmon Get Along While On NCIS?

Usually, celebrities refer to their co-stars as their second family. In some cases, these on-screen partnerships even lead to romantic relationships. However, not all actors are as harmonious as they may seem on-screen. Remember the issue between Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte, who might have portrayed a lovely pair, but their interactions off-set were not always smooth sailing. Similarly, although Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams eventually began dating in real life after working together on "The Notebook," their initial connection was far from love at first sight.

As seasoned performers with strong personalities, it's not uncommon for differences to arise on set. Fortunately, issues on set were managed well by two beloved actors from "NCIS," Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon. They were reportedly among the long list of co-stars who didn't get along in Hollywood. Despite their strong chemistry on the show, their working relationship while filming wasn't as relaxed.

Weatherly and Harmon shared the screen for years until the former ultimately left the series in 2016. Sharing where it all went wrong for them, Weatherly told The Futon Critic, "Mark Harmon and I were on different poles. I was Antarctica, he was the North Pole, and we were just looking down there going 'What is up with your polarity? What's going on? The water goes down the drain the other way for me.'"