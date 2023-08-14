Jenna Ortega Looks Just As Gorgeous Without Makeup

We can all agree that Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's biggest it-girls of the moment. These days, though, just because you're in the spotlight and revered for your beauty doesn't mean that you actually look the way people perceive you. With filters and editing at an all-time high, plenty of the people we see on the internet don't actually look the way we think they do, and this is particularly true when it comes to celebrities. Of course, while filters and photo-editing software certainly play a role in what we think stars look like, so does having professional hair and makeup teams. Consequently, there are plenty of celebrities who are completely unrecognizable without makeup.

This is one of the reasons that we love a star who isn't afraid to show her natural beauty and wipe that makeup off in front of a filterless camera. Well, this gives us even more of a reason to love Jenna Ortega than we already had, and we had plenty. Ortega hasn't shied away from showing the world how she looks sans makeup, but it goes beyond that: She actually loves being makeup-free. After quarantine, the star told Cosmopolitan, "I might just end up being on a forever break from makeup. It's so nice, especially when I'm working, they put so much hair and makeup products on my body." Her line of work may require some unavoidable makeup moments, but she's fresh-faced when she can be, and she's as beautiful as ever when she's makeup-free.