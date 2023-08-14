Our Top 5 Sonny Corinthos Moments From Maurice Benard's 30 Years On General Hospital

August 13 marked the 30th anniversary of Maurice Benard playing the mobster-with-a-heart-of-gold, Sonny Corinthos, on "General Hospital." He started off as a not-so-nice low-level criminal who coerced underaged Karen Wexler (then Cari Shayne) into performing at his strip club, the Paradise Lounge. However, once he gained control of the Northeastern U.S. territory after the deaths of his mentor, Joe Scully (Robert Miano), and mafia don Frank Smith (Mitchell Ryan), at the hands of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 1994, Sonny cleaned up his act. He's enforced his policy of no guns, no drugs, and no prostitution in Port Charles, making it difficult for the authorities to argue with the fact that he's made the streets relatively safe for nearly 30 years.

Over the years, viewers have followed his exploits, his many loves, and his dedication to family. While yes, Sonny is technically a criminal, he's not a bad guy and protects those he loves and, by extension, those who they love. He's currently got a truce with former mobster Ava Jerome (Maura West), who is also the mother of his daughter Avery, via a one-night-stand. Now that she's caught in the crosshairs of a mysterious gang run by relatives of her lover Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), Sonny has sworn to protect her and Austin, and bring down this unknown gang.

As this exciting story plays out, let's take a look at the top moments of Sonny's life that made him a fan favorite.