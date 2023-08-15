How Eric McCormack And Sean Hayes Rekindled Their Friendship After Will & Grace

There had reportedly been some tension on the set between Debra Messing and Megan Mullally in the final revival season of "Will & Grace," but it doesn't seem like a similar situation played out between Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. No big falling out or drama has been made public as the reason why Hayes and McCormack didn't really keep in touch; perhaps it was just the natural passage of time when you no longer work with the same person every day.

You can hear them talk a bit about the relationship they built with each other in their podcast, "Just Jack & Will," in which they discuss each episode of "Will & Grace” one at a time. They came up with the idea for the podcast, which launched in June 2023, over lunch, according to People. Having lunches and making podcasts — it doesn't seem like they're going to let their relationship slip again this time.

In the first full episode of their podcast, they both talk about how working on "Will & Grace" became like working with family. "What I love about my career is I get to make new friends all the time," McCormack explained. "If it's a big, hit television series [like "Will & Grace,"] they're family, for life." Hayes completely agreed with him, saying, "I saw you guys a thousand times more than my friends and family."