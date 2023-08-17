Why Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Never Wanted To Follow In His Family's Footsteps

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in movies and television shows from Hallmark, Netflix, and Apple TV+, and has even forayed into movie theaters with the LGBTQ romcom "Bros" from Universal Pictures. The Canadian briefly stepped away from Hallmark in order to work on other projects like "Bros," but told the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023 that he will return for another Hallmark Christmas movie. Juggling so many projects sounds ambitious, but Macfarlane comes from an ambitious family. However, he is not in the same line of work as any of these ambitious family members.

Macfarlane grew up in London, Ontario, just two hours west of Niagara Falls. He chose to pursue theater and performing arts in New York City despite not being heavily involved in theater growing up. He made this decision because he did not want to follow in his family's footsteps. Most people in his family pursued academics, particularly in the medical field. Macfarlane may have not been sure where he would end up, but he clearly knew what he did not want to do with his life.