The Many Similarities Between Buckingham Palace And Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club

At first glance, the Trump family and the Windsors might not seem to have all too much in common. While the British royal family might seem obsessed with propriety (they don't follow protocol for nothing!), the Trumps are all about throwing convention to the wind. The Windsors, of course, are apolitical. Meanwhile, the Trumps seem keen on becoming the United States' next big Republican dynasty.

In a historical sense, these differences are hardly surprising. After all, the royals are, in many ways, the definition of old-school landed gentry. They accumulated their fortune through centuries of military struggles and conquests. The Trumps, on the flip side, are largely thought of as all-American new money. Indeed, they made their name New York real estate, although their money does have roots in the "Wild West." In fact, the family can trace their financial success to a business run during the Canadian gold rush — in a town that was very much worlds apart from the royals.

That being said, the Trumps and the Windsors are, at the end of the day, spectacularly wealthy, and they both have properties to prove it. Indeed, the British royal family maintains its traditional residence at Buckingham Palace, while the Trumps prefer to get comfortable at their enormous Mar-a-Lago Club. Both are unusually large, difficult to run, and full of staff that keep things afloat. And, interestingly, the way that the Trumps and Winsdors run Buckingham Palace and Mar-a-Lago are eerily similar.