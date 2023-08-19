HGTV Fame Prolonged Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas' Engagement

Back in 2022, Keith Bynum took to Instagram to celebrate his five-year engagement with his business and life partner Evan Thomas. The social media post features a selfie of the couple and a caption that reads, "5 years ago today we got engaged but we've been too damn busy to actually get married."

In an interview with Celebrity Page, the duo provided a bit more perspective on their long engagement. "We are really, really swamped," Bynum explained. "I don't want it to be an afterthought. I want to have the time to put it together like we want. I don't want it to be big or crazy, but I want it to be memorable and special." Then, he jokingly added, "At this point in Texas, it's common law after seven years, so technically we're married if we go by the South rules."

While their engagement predates their HGTV fame, it may be likely that their time on the network has only added to their busy schedule. Either way, we're glad to see the couple both thriving in their professional endeavors and in their personal life.