HGTV Fame Prolonged Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas' Engagement
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are the familiar faces of HGTV's "Bargain Block," a renovation show in which the couple restores abandoned properties in Detroit, Michigan into affordable starter homes fit for first-time buyers. Premiering in 2021, the series quickly became a fan-favorite on the network, with the duo even going on to compete in "Rock the Block" and "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge."
Avid viewers of Bynum and Thomas likely know that the two aren't just business partners, but might be wondering about the exact status of their relationship. Turns out, the pair met on the popular dating site Match.com while they were still living in Colorado. The two have been happily engaged since 2017. However, these breakout HGTV stars have yet to find the time to tie the knot officially. In fact, it seems that their newfound fame has been a contributing factor to their lengthy engagement to one another.
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have a busy schedule
Back in 2022, Keith Bynum took to Instagram to celebrate his five-year engagement with his business and life partner Evan Thomas. The social media post features a selfie of the couple and a caption that reads, "5 years ago today we got engaged but we've been too damn busy to actually get married."
In an interview with Celebrity Page, the duo provided a bit more perspective on their long engagement. "We are really, really swamped," Bynum explained. "I don't want it to be an afterthought. I want to have the time to put it together like we want. I don't want it to be big or crazy, but I want it to be memorable and special." Then, he jokingly added, "At this point in Texas, it's common law after seven years, so technically we're married if we go by the South rules."
While their engagement predates their HGTV fame, it may be likely that their time on the network has only added to their busy schedule. Either way, we're glad to see the couple both thriving in their professional endeavors and in their personal life.
Early in their relationship, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas started flipping houses
As mentioned, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' engagement started before they became HGTV stars, but their busy schedule has existed throughout much of their relationship. The couple met in 2013 through a dating site while they were both living in Colorado. At the time, Bynum had just sold a successful home décor company while Thomas was pursuing a doctorate degree at Colorado University.
At first, the two teamed up to flip houses in Denver but eventually moved their operation to Detroit in 2017. "I was randomly following this house-flipper on Instagram, and one day he posted a story saying that he was flying to Detroit," Bynum told Seen. "Then he posted that he had purchased 10 houses and had a revenue stream of more than $1 million. I thought, 'Hmm. Interesting.'"
In the midst of their Michigan success, they were approached by HGTV about a show centering around their bargain renovations. As a result, "Bargain Block" was born and the couple was thrust into HGTV stardom. While their fame has only contributed to their busy schedule and long engagement, we can't wait to see what else is in store for this renovation couple.