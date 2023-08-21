What King Felipe And Queen Letizia's Wedding Was Really Like

From the attire and guest list to menus and favors, planning a wedding of any size is no small feat. When it's a royal wedding, and one attended by dignitaries and royalty from around the world, the ante is upped even further. But it all came together in May 2004, when then-Prince Felipe of Spain married his fiancé, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, in Madrid. Watched by tens of millions of viewers, the fairy-tale union was the fulfillment of the prince's "most precious dream," as he shared with guests during the reception.

To celebrate Felipe and Letizia's big day, no expense was spared. There were designer gowns, diamond rings, a full choir and orchestra, and even a height-defying cake. In the end, the festivities earned the Spanish royal family a spot near the top of the list of the most expensive weddings of all time. Let's take a look back at all the pomp and circumstance and also romance of now-King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's early-aughts royal wedding.