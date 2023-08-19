The Controversial Affair That Led To Robin Williams' First Divorce

The late Robin Williams will forever be remembered as a comedic genius whose career spanned screen and stage for decades. After his unfortunate passing due to suicide in 2014, his private life has been the subject of intense interest to the public. In 2018, HBO released "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind," a documentary exploring Williams' complex life as an actor and comedian. The series takes a deep dive into his romantic relationships, particularly those with his three wives: Valerie Velardi, Marsha Garces, and Susan Schneider.

The "Good Will Hunting" star and his first wife were married from 1978 to 1988 before his career took off. Williams and Velardi had one child together, Zak, in 1983. Their relationship ended in divorce after the actor's infidelity, which his ex-wife discussed in the docuseries. "He loved women. Absolutely loved women," Velardi told HBO (per MamaMia). "And I got it, I understood and I wanted him to have that. But I also wanted him to come home."

The couple's divorce also came in the wake of a scandal: Williams stepped out on Velardi with Garces, their nanny. This complicated relationship led Williams to welcome his first child with Garces just a year after his divorce, in 1989.