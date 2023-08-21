First Ladies Who Broke All The Fashion Rules

The moment Barack Obama was sworn in as president of the United States, his wife Michelle Obama became a fashion icon. Over the course of the Obama administration, Michelle became bolder and bolder with her fashion choices, moving from outfits more typical of a first lady to full-on looks that were entirely her own. By the end of Barack's second term, the American public had become used to seeing Michelle in bold cuts and bright colors that were more self-expressive than quintessential politician's wife. Before it was all said and done, Michelle went down in history as one of the best-dressed American first ladies of all time.

Since leaving the White House, Michelle's style has continued to evolve. The former first lady is still working with the same stylist as she did while her husband was in office, but her shift to dressing even more authentically herself is evident. As she told Harper's Bazaar, "As for the story I'm trying to tell with my clothes, this feels like a new era of self-discovery for me. These days, my fashion is about embracing who I am without feeling like I have anyone to answer to. It's funny because now, at 58, I finally feel like I can be my truest self and explore and experiment with my hair and clothes."