Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick: 12 Facts About The Royal Turned Fashion Designer

Although Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, grew up in England, he has long held a soft spot for Scotland. The country not only provided inspiration for his fashion company, Fidir but is also a place that he long imagined himself living in. In 2020, he fulfilled his dream of having a home in Scotland, nabbing a cottage in scenic Inverness-shire.

Years before making the move, Edward told Tatler that having a house in Scotland was his "number one aim in life," and said that he would also like to have a physical location for his fashion brand in the country. While, at the time of this writing, it looks like Fidir is still online-only with no physical address, it could one day have a physical storefront in Scotland. "From a vanity point of view, I would absolutely love to have a shop," he mused. "And from an even vainer point of view I'd love it to be somewhere such as Braemar or Ullapool or even ­Portree in Skye." Edward went on to speak of his love for Scotland's natural beauty, adding, "­Despite the horizontal rain and the gloom, as I've grown up I've appreciated the Highlands more and more, and that's just really where I long to be."

His move to Scotland wasn't just the fulfillment of a dream, but it also helped him truly find himself. He told the Scottish Mail on Sunday that he has no regrets about leaving his posh London lifestyle behind for a more rustic locale. "My life is so much more 'me' now and I feel a sense of peace and fulfillment," he said.