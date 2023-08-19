The Wildest Love Triangles From TLC's 90 Day Fiance

TLC has gained recognition for its wide assortment of reality shows that spotlight the extraordinary lives of people we otherwise wouldn't know anything about. Among the network's most prominent successes in recent years is "90 Day Fiancé," a series that follows multiple couples who have either applied for or already obtained a K-1 visa, which is exclusive to foreign fiancés of American citizens. The question arises: What draws such a broad audience to a show centered on such a specialized topic?

Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before. There is somebody from every country who's been on this series. I'm proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network." While it might be a stretch to claim that representatives from every country have participated in the series, the cultural variety on display since "90 Day Fiancé" premiered in 2014 is undeniably impressive.

Over the years, the series has more than earned its reputation for drama, but the emergence of several love triangles throughout its run is pretty surprising nonetheless. A number of relationships featured on "90 Day Fiancé" were proven successful and some of the "90 Day" couples are still together, but others had serious troubles with infidelity. These are just some of the messiest love triangles from the hit TLC show thus far.