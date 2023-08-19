The Specific Rules The Royal Family Needs To Follow For Wearing Sunglasses

Everybody is well aware that the royal family has a long list of rules that official visitors and members alike must follow. While some believe these are more like common courtesies than strict regulations set in stone, there have been times when royals broke rules and things got dramatic. Clearly, sometimes, even the family themselves can't keep up with these restrictions, so you can imagine what happens to foreign visitors. Although the President of the United States has a large team of people, presumably even some well-versed in royal etiquette, he too made an error during an official visit.

When President Joe Biden met Queen Elizabeth II at the 2021 G7 summit, he left his sunglasses on and broke royal protocol in the process. Speaking to Newsweek, Grant Harrold, King Charles III's former royal butler, explained why Biden should've taken his shades off during the visit: "If you're meeting the queen face-to-face, there's no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction." Harrold reasoned that the president might've kept his sunglasses on because it was an outdoor meet on a sunny day.

However, he also pointed out that neither the queen nor First Lady Jill Biden had sunglasses on. Harrold also stressed that all royals, regardless of status, follow this protocol to the letter. And yet, he acknowledged that if President Biden had worn his shades until he met Her Majesty, that would've been fine. And, unlike some royal rules that cannot be explained, this one has significance, which is why it's commonly followed.