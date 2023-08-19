What Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack Has Said About Link And Jo's Budding Romance

If you're wondering whatever happened to the cast of "Nashville," you can find one of them, Chris Carmack, on the longtime medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." He joined the show in 2018 as Dr. Atticus Lincoln, also known as Link. His character is an orthopedic surgeon and has been romantically linked with Camilla Luddington's character Jo Wilson.

In September 2021, before the Season 18 release of "Grey's Anatomy," Carmack and Luddington spoke with ET about their characters and the upcoming season. Luddington referred to Link as Jo's "bestie." When the interviewer asked about the chemistry between their characters and if their relationship would ever blossom into a romantic one, Luddington said that Link and Jo were leaning on each other at the time due to Jo's struggles as a single mom and Link's recent breakup. Carmack added, "Link's kind of the support for the parental aspect of Jo's life, and she's kind of the support for the romantic aspect of his life. And they're really filling a void in each other's lives at the moment."

However, later in Season 18 Link told Jo he used to have a crush on her. Things heated up when the two of them hooked up. During an argument, Jo told Link she had fallen in love with him. She told him she didn't say it before to protect their friendship, but Link did not say he loved her back before she walked away.