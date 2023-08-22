Secrets Of Prince Andrew Sheds Light On Disgraced Royal's Demeanor Before Disastrous Interview

In November 2019, Prince Andrew agreed to a one-hour interview on BBC's "Newsnight" program. And his life was never the same. Now, a new documentary sheds some light on The Prince's state of mind directly in advance of that interview.

The Prince (and the palace) had agreed to let the interview take place in order to allow Andrew to discuss his friendship with sex offender Jeffery Epstein, to confront the allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, and to attempt to set the record straight in hopes of regaining some control over the narrative. However, that is far from what happened. Instead, the interview proved so disastrous for Andrew's reputation and position that it has since been called "a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion" (via LA Times).

Now, however, in the new documentary "Secrets of Prince Andrew," the producer and journalist behind the interview are shedding new light on what Prince Andrew's state of mind was like directly before the interview happened. They also describe what the pre-interview meeting was like, how welcoming and jovial Andrew seemed to be toward them and their pitched interview, and they even divulge details about the surprise guest Andrew brought to that meeting.