Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Dirty Dancing?

"Dirty Dancing" is often considered one of the most iconic romance films of the '80s. After all, who among us hasn't cry-sung along to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" as we watched Baby and Johnny finally perform their dance while gazing lovingly into each other's eyes? Starring Jennifer Grey as the teenaged Baby and Patrick Swayze as the smoldering Johnny, the film became an instant though unexpected classic from the moment it landed in cinemas in 1987.

A quick refresher: The film follows Baby as she and her parents holiday at the Catskills. Her boring summer takes a turn as she develops feelings for her dance instructor. Although he's from a different social sphere, their forbidden love is too strong to ignore. Of course, it all culminates with that iconic dance scene and lift. "Dirty Dancing" remains a cult classic to this day — after all, nobody puts Baby in a corner.

As of 2023, the film has been around for 35 years. Let's take a look at what happened to the cast.