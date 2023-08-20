Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Legal Drama With Their Divorce Judge Explained

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years and share six children together that they both love dearly. So, when their relationship came to an end in 2016, it's no surprise that the stars got into a custody battle, with both actors desperate to keep their kids with them. Although the divorce proceedings began many years ago, there's been so much back and forth that the legal spat is still raging on today.

In 2016, Jolie was temporarily granted full custody of her children, while Pitt was given visitation rights, with the first visit requiring a therapist's presence and assessment. In 2018, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County urged Jolie to help her kids foster a good relationship with Pitt for their own well-being. Jolie was encouraged to tell her children that their father was not a threat to them and wanted to be part of their lives. In addition, she was ordered to give the kids' contact information to Pitt, and the "Fight Club" actor was granted more time with them.

In August of that year, Jolie accused Pitt of failing to meet his fiscal child support requirements, and Pitt clapped back, claiming that he had paid over $1 million in child support and loaned Jolie $8 million for a family home. The custody battle went to trial in October 2020, with Judge John W. Ouderkirk presiding over the rulings, and Pitt was granted 50/50 custody in May 2021. However, it didn't end there because Jolie claimed that Ouderkirk wasn't entirely transparent about his relations with Pitt's team.