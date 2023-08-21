Does It Really Take Only 7 Days To Build An Extreme Makeover: Home Edition House?

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was one of the pioneers of home renovation shows. Shockingly, the show initially didn't even run on HGTV but appeared on ABC from 2003 to 2012. Sometimes a real tear-jerker, it followed a crew of professionals and good-hearted community members as they worked together to remodel the home of a neighbor who faced hardship.

But it usually wasn't only the recipients of the renovated home who had cried by the show's end. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the hosts of ABC's latest revival of "EMHE," told People, "What's crazy is, I think a lot of people assume that it's not really seven days, that it's like 'TV seven days,' Oh no, it's real." Sheryl Palmer, the CEO of the home builder that signed up to collaborate on the new show, noted that it was long hours and a "24/7 schedule," allowing the crew to pull off what's usually a months-long reno in just a week's time.

The lead designer of the original program, Kim Lewis, confirmed these statements, telling House Beautiful, "People never really believed that [the homes were] actually built in seven days, because that's what we said on the show. But that was not true. They were actually being built in five days." She, too, alluded to the schedule being grueling, admitting, she often took quick naps using copy paper as a pillow. It's a crazy timeline, making us wonder exactly how they did it.