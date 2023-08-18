Chris Peluso, Broadway Star, Dead At 40

Broadway star Chris Peluso has died at the age of 40, according to Today. Known for roles in musicals such as "Wicked" and "Mamma Mia," Peluso is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, and their two young children, Aria Gomes-Peluso and Caio Gomes-Peluso. Peluso's cause of death has not been made public.

Peluso was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which caused him to experience "debilitating paranoia," as noted on a GoFundMe that was set up in an effort to raise money for his treatment. More than $25,000 was raised in an effort to help Peluso, whose "mental health ... affected every aspect of his life," per the fundraiser's description. Peluso's diagnosis forced him to step away from the Broadway scene (via Playbill).

Peluso did have a Facebook page and an Instagram account, though he hadn't been active on either for years. His last Instagram post was an announcement for the birth of his daughter, Aria. "Welcome home Aria Li Peluso," he wrote in 2021.

