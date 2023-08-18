Royal Fans Aren't Buying Prince William's Excuse For Skipping Women's World Cup Final

William, Prince of Wales, is facing harsh criticism after he made the decision not to attend the Women's World Cup final. Prince William, who serves as the president of the Football Association, decided to sit out the event because of the long hours of travel for him to get from London to Australia just to stay for a day or two, BBC News confirmed. Evidently, William weighed the decision against his fight to minimize the carbon footprint and felt it was best that he watched the match from home. "The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey," the outlet reported ahead of the match.

As William is the Football Association president, however, many fans felt that he should have been in attendance to show his support in person. It didn't take long for William's absence to become a topic of discussion on social media. "Shockingly tone deaf. But then, that's who they are," read one tweet. "Poor response from William. I am sure he could have made last-minute arrangements to support the team. It would have given them such a boost. They are so tin-eared at times," another Twitter user commented. A third Twitter user said the Football Association should have a president who treats the women's team and the World Cup with more respect, saying, "Maybe he couldn't get time off."

Following the match, William took to social media with a special message for the team — but some football fans are still very upset.