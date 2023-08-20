Malia Obama Had Some Serious Driving Instructors Growing Up In The White House

When Malia Obama moved into the White House, she was only 10 years old. Her younger sister, Sasha, was just seven. The Obama daughters grew up sliding down historic banisters and walking their dog Bo on the White House lawn. When they took family vacations to Martha's Vineyard (where Barack and Michelle Obama eventually bought an estate) in the summertime, they flew private helicopters. The literal president was briefly Sasha's childhood basketball coach (until parents from other schools complained), and the Secret Service taught Malia how to drive. There was nothing normal about their childhoods.

How did Malia score the Secret Service members as driving instructors? "They wouldn't let me in the car with her," Michelle Obama told Rachel Ray in 2015, per CBS. Allegedly, the former First Lady was a little rusty behind the wheel, especially after not driving much during Barack's two terms in the White House.

As the author and activist explained on "Live! With Kelly and Michael," she struggled to give advice when Malia asked her how to navigate a public parking lot, per The Wall Street Journal. Eventually, the eldest Obama daughter began driving solo. "In order for her to learn how to drive," shared Michelle, "she had to drive on her own. So once she was legally permitted to drive on her own, she gets in her car."

That said, security was never too far behind. According to her mother, driving alone helped Malia to feel more like an average teenager. We're guessing she has some pretty serious maneuvering skills thanks to her first-class Secret Service teachers.