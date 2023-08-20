How Did Katharine McPhee Meet Her Husband David Foster?

David Foster and Katharine McPhee were romantically linked in 2017, just before his divorce from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid was finalized. The two were spotted out and about together on numerous occasions, but weren't in any kind of rush to publicly label their relationship. "I think it's so amusing that people are amused by my love life," McPhee told People in November 2017. "Here's how I look at it: I'm not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it's true or false, I don't, you know, there's nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want."

While some people may think that 2017 was the first time that Foster and McPhee connected, the truth is that they had known each other for many years prior. According to InTouch, Foster first met McPhee when she was an "American Idol" contestant in 2006. That season, Foster served as a guest mentor and had the chance to work with the talented artist. Things went well and Foster was impressed by McPhee's talent, saying that she had a "great, great future ahead of her."

Although McPhee lost to "American Idol" fifth-season winner Taylor Hicks, she and Foster kept in touch, and they reconnected in 2008 at McPhee's wedding to Nick Cokas. People magazine shared photos of the event and, lo and behold, Foster was there.