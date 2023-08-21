Captain Sandy's Biggest Below Deck Regret

For fans of Bravo TV's "Below Deck Mediterranean," Captain Sandy Yawn is indeed a familiar face. She serves as a super-yacht captain on the series, imparting insights about life and leadership as she navigates through a range of challenges while at sea. Throughout her illustrious 30-year career, she has attained the most prominent position as a mega yacht captain and received the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award from the International Superyacht Society.

She has had decades of experience in the ocean but only became a part of the Bravo series in 2015. As a leader, she had the duty of taking care of her crew, but the female captain sometimes also had to face making tough calls like letting people go. One instance of this was during her interim tenure at St. David, Yawn made the decision to dismiss Alissa Humber, the second stew, and Camille Lamb, who held the position of deck-stew. Fraser Olender also faced the possibility of being let go.

He held the crucial role of handling all the interior crew members as the chief stew. However, he faltered by talking about the captain behind her back. This came to a head and their confrontation led Yawn to call Olender something inappropriate. She knew it wasn't right when she referred to him as a "cancer." She told US Weekly in an exclusive interview, "I had cancer and I will say this — I should have chosen different words."