Why Keira Knightley's Daughters Aren't Allowed To Watch Some Disney Princess Movies

She may have starred in a number of Disney movies, but don't expect Keira Knightley to put every Disney princess up on a pedestal. According to Knightley, she wants her daughters to aspire to be something far greater than a dainty princess, and for that reason, she has a list of certain Disney princess movies she won't allow her young daughters to watch.

Knightley and her husband James Righton are the parents of two girls. Their oldest daughter, Edie, was born in 2015, and her younger sister, Delilah, was born four years later in 2019. It's only natural, as young children, that both girls are interested in the bright, musical, and colorful worlds that Disney is so famous for creating. But the messages in some of the films, particularly the classic Disney princess films, have earned them a spot on the Knightley family's "banned" list.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star explained to USA Today that some Disney princess movies simply don't align with the values she's trying to instill in her young girls. "Of course (my daughter) wants to be a princess. "And I'm like, 'You don't want to be a princess, you want to be a queen. Because queens are in charge!'" Knightley proclaimed.