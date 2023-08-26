Inside Riley Keough's Relationship With Grandma Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, was married four times: to Danny Keough (with whom she shared daughter Riley Keough) from 1988 until 1994, to music legend Michael Jackson from 1994 until 1996, to iconic actor Nicolas Cage from 2004 until 2006, and to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 until 2021. The latter, although not the most high-profile, proved to be the most contentious. And while the divorce was finalized in 2021, their split occurred in 2016.

At that time, tensions arose between Priscilla and Lisa Marie, stemming from the fact that Priscilla seemed to side with Lockwood during a custody battle over the couple's twin daughters, Finley and Harper. According to sources, this also caused a rift between Riley Keough and her grandmother. "Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," a source told People.

In 2016, after her split with Lockwood, Lisa Marie made some changes to her will that Priscilla opposed. The amendment removed Priscilla as a co-trustee of Lisa Marie's estate and named Keough and her brother as the new co-trustees. Keough's brother, Benjamin, passed away in 2020, leaving Keough as the sole trustee. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "It was always meant for her children to inherit her trust. Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret."