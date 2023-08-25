The Royal Family's Best Tartan Looks (Including King Charles' Kilts)

The British royal family is loved the world over. Whether you're obsessed with the history of the House of Windsor or just like a good old-fashioned regal institution, there's no denying that the royals are born to serve. Not only do they bring in millions of pounds in tourism money to the UK each year, but there's something else they deliver in buckets: serious fashion. From the People's Princess, Princess Diana, to the late, great Queen Elizabeth II, the Windsors sure seem to understand the stakes when it comes to style.

While there are many royal fashion trends worthy of diving into, the royal family's love of tartan deserves extra attention. The House of Windsor does indeed have ties to Scotland, as Elizabeth was a descendant of Robert II, King of Scots. What's more, one of Elizabeth's favorite residences was Balmoral, a sprawling estate around 80 miles from Aberdeen. It was here, at the privately-owned castle she inherited from her father, where Elizabeth died in 2022.

Needless to say, tartan is more than a fashion statement to the royal family. The women love a bright tartan dress, and King Charles III has a wide range of fabulous kilts. Let's take a look at some of the most fantastic tartan outfits sported by the Windsor clan.